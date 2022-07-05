Short Interest in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Rises By 18.2%

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Statera Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131,855 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STAB opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Statera Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

