Short Interest in TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rises By 28.8%

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 254,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.53.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

