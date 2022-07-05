Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.11. 20,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,173,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

A number of research firms have commented on SI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

