Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.44.

SMPL stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 295.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

