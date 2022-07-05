Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.52

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 12468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical ( NYSE:SHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

