SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 757,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,592. The stock has a market cap of $890.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

