SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $144.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.00, but opened at $137.61. SiTime shares last traded at $135.86, with a volume of 1,723 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.68.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total transaction of $435,749.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in SiTime by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

