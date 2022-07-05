Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Update

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS DMTTF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Small Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

