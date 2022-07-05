Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.52. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

