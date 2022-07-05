Smart Money Group LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

