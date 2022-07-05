Smart Money Group LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80.

