Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,736 shares of company stock valued at $333,084. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

