Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 887,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,534. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.