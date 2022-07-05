Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($57.29) to €53.00 ($55.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.67) to €45.00 ($46.88) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($39.69) to €40.00 ($41.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

UBSFY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,901. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

