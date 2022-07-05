Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile (Get Rating)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

