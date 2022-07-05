SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,475,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 1,939,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.5 days.
SFTBF stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89.
SoftBank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
