SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Cap Tops $13.58 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057997 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.