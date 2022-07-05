SOMESING Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $59.47 million and $1.77 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00141653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.01032401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00089331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016243 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

