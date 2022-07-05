Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

