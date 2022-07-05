Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.