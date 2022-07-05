Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

