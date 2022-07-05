Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 512,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 446,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

