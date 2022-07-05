Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.