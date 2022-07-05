Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.05

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.05 and last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 789558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.