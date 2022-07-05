Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.05

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.05 and last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 789558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.
SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.
About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
