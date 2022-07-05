South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.39

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 55005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

