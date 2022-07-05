Space Cow Boy Price Hits $9.58 on Top Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.93 or 1.00012956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

