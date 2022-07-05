SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118,288.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $49,573.90 and $118,288.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.36 or 0.00863451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00085999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015834 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

