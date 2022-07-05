SparksPay Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $20,376.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000459 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,406,139 coins and its circulating supply is 11,509,659 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

