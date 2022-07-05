SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lifted by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,113 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,075,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

