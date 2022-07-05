SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.