SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Allworth Financial LP’s 5th Largest Position

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $342,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.