Spore Hits Market Capitalization of $468,669.91 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Spore has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spore has a market cap of $468,669.91 and approximately $889.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

