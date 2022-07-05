Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $477,020.43 and approximately $695.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spore has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.55 or 1.00008521 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Spore Profile

SPORE is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

