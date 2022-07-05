Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,517. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

