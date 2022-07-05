Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU) Shares Up 10.9%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU – Get Rating) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.
About Stable Road Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRACU)
