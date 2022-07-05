Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Trading Up 0.1%

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 18,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

