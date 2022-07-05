Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,550. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

