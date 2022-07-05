Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.50. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.