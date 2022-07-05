Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 4.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 687.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.