Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.
Shares of PRFZ traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.32. 4,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,277. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $148.46 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.81.
