Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 32,924 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,924 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,677,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,432,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.41. 30,232 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

