Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

SCM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

