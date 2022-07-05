Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 0.7%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 2,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBT)
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
