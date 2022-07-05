Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Trading Up 0.7%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 2,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

