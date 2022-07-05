Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

