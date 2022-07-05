Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

