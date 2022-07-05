Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.
PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
