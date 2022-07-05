Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 900 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.89.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day moving average is $262.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

