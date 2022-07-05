Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.51

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.55, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 277.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

