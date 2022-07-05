STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.24

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 45606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of research firms have commented on STM. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

