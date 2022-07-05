StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $97,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

